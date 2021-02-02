 Skip to main content
COVID-19: 38 more deaths reported in Oklahoma with average for new cases still dropping
COVID-19: 38 more deaths reported in Oklahoma with average for new cases still dropping

Oklahoma reported 38 more deaths and 1,296 more cases related to the COVID-19 virus on Tuesday.

A man in the 36-49 age range from Tulsa County was among newly reported fatal cases, along with a man 36-49 from Canadian County. Other fatal cases were reported in patients 50 or older from Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Cleveland, Comanche, Creek, Delaware, Garvin, Kay, Muskogee, Oklahoma, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman and Tulsa counties.

Since March, 3,602 Oklahomans have died from the virus. 

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 27,860 state residents still have active infections.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases daily in Oklahoma has continued to inch down and now stands at 2,249.

The state’s cumulative case total now is 392,164, with 360,702 infections considered recovered as of Tuesday.

As of Monday night, 1,206 patients with confirmed COVID-19 infections remained hospitalized across the state, with 342 in ICU beds.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 64,677 (+297)

Deaths: 593 (+4)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 392,164 (+1,396)

Deaths: 3,602 (+38)

United States

Confirmed cases: 26,330,506

Deaths: 443,923

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 103,572,6661

Deaths: 2,243,638

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

