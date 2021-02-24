 Skip to main content
COVID-19: 37 deaths reported in Oklahoma with 798 new cases
COVID-19: 37 deaths reported in Oklahoma with 798 new cases

Thirty-seven more Oklahomans’ deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, the state Department of Health reported Wednesday, and 798 new cases of the virus have been identified.

A total of 13,587 cases remain active in the state out of 421,010 that have been confirmed since March. More than 403,000 patients have recovered, and 4,264 deaths from the virus have been recorded.

The state’s rolling average of daily new cases is 736. Last week saw only one day when the average jumped above 1,000, according to OSDH data. The state’s rolling average of daily reported deaths is 25.

A total of 647 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 remained hospitalized across the state Tuesday, with 173 in ICU beds, according to OSDH data.

Among the recently reported deaths — 29 of which occurred since Jan. 1, according to OSDH — was a Grady County man age 18-35. All other deaths were reported in patients 50 or older in Atoka, Bryan, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Comanche, Custer, Garfield, Garvin, Jefferson, Major, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Ottawa, Pottawatomie, Tulsa, Washington and Washita counties.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 70,289 (+105)

Deaths: 681 (+5)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 421,010 (+798)

Deaths: 4,264 (+37)

United States

Confirmed cases: 28,265,193

Deaths: 502,856

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 112,282,725

Deaths: 2,488,895

What Oklahomans need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine while signing up in Phase 2

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

Breaking News