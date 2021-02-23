 Skip to main content
COVID-19: 359 new cases reported; 24 more deaths confirmed in Oklahoma
Twenty-four more Oklahomans’ deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, the state Department of Health reported Tuesday, and 359 new cases of the virus have been identified.

A total of 14,040 cases remain active in the state out of 420,212 that have been confirmed since March. Nearly 402,000 patients have recovered, and 4,227 deaths from the virus have been recorded.

The state’s rolling average of daily new cases is 776. Last week saw only one day when the average jumped above 1,000, according to OSDH data. The state's rolling average of daily reported deaths is 24. 

A total of 666 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 remained hospitalized across the state Monday, with 183 in ICU beds, according to OSDH data.

Among the recently reported deaths — 16 of which occurred since Jan. 1, according to OSDH — were two Tulsa County men 65 or older. All other deaths were reported in patients 50 or older in Blaine, Canadian, Carter, Coal, Grady, Kay, McCurtain, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Oklahoma, Ottawa, Rogers, Seminole and Stephens counties.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 70,184 (+47)

Deaths: 676 (+2)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 420,212 (+359)

Deaths: 4,227 (+24)

United States

Confirmed cases: 28,194,840

Deaths: 500,617

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 111,878,487

Deaths: 2,478,131

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

Breaking News