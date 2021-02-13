 Skip to main content
COVID-19: 35 more deaths reported in Oklahoma as hospitalizations and daily cases continue to decline
Coronavirus

COVID-19: 35 more deaths reported in Oklahoma as hospitalizations and daily cases continue to decline

  • Updated
Oklahoma reported 35 more deaths and 1,458 more cases related to the COVID-19 virus on Saturday.

As of Friday night, 755 patients with confirmed COVID-19 infections remained hospitalized across the state, with 229 in ICUs. The total represents the lowest number of intensive care hospitalizations patients since December.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases daily in Oklahoma has now fallen below 1,500 another metric that has been dropping since reaching averages comparable to early November.

Since March, 3,994 Oklahomans have died from the virus. 

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 21,862 state residents still have active infections.

The state’s cumulative case total now is 412,276. The OSHD weekly epidemiology report indicates that daily case totals since Feb. 5 have fallen by 21.1% despite deaths rising by 3.5% during the same span.  

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11:00 a.m. Saturday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 68,160 (+257)

Deaths: 648 (+3)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 412,276 (+1,458)

Deaths: 3,994 (+35)

United States

Confirmed cases: 28,118,795

Deaths: 492,789

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 108,879,471

Deaths: 2,397,946

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

See all of the Tulsa World's coverage related to the coronavirus outbreak​ at tulsaworld.com

Concerned about COVID-19?

