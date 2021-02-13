COVID-19: 35 more deaths reported in Oklahoma as hospitalizations and cumulative cases continue to decline

Oklahoma reported 35 more deaths and 1,458 more cases related to the COVID-19 virus on Saturday.

As of Friday night, 755 patients with confirmed COVID-19 infections remained hospitalized across the state, with 229 in ICUs. The total represents the lowest number of intenstive care hospitalizations patients since December.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases daily in Oklahoma has now fallen below 1,500 another metric that has been dropping since reaching averages comparable to early November.

Since March, 3,994 Oklahomans have died from the virus.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 21,862 state residents still have active infections.

The state’s cumulative case total now is 412,276. The OSHD weekly epidemiology report indicates that cumulative case totals since Feb. 5 have fallen by 21.1% despite deaths rising by 3.5% during the same span.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11:00 a.m. Saturday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 68,160 (+257)

Deaths: 648 (+3)