COVID-19: 33 more deaths reported in Oklahoma; 2,373 new cases across the state

Another 33 Oklahomans have died of COVID-19, according to state data Friday, which reports 2,373 new infections.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting an average of 41 deaths daily due to the virus.

While overall cases have dipped significantly over the last seven days, down nearly 1% since Jan. 22, deaths related to the coronavirus rose by 9.7%, or 364 over the last seven days, according to the state's weekly epidemiology report.

A total of 28,863 infections remain active, according to state data, and 3,504 Oklahomans have died from the virus since March.

The rolling average for new cases in Oklahoma has continued to inch down, to under 2,600 a day.

Oklahoma has the 6th highest rolling 14-day average of COVID-19 positive cases in the U.S. with 914 infections per 100,000 people.

The state’s cumulative case total now numbers 386,590, with 354,223 infections considered recovered as of Friday.