COVID-19: 30 more deaths reported in Oklahoma with 1,571 new cases
Coronavirus

COVID-19: 30 more deaths reported in Oklahoma with 1,571 new cases

COVID-19 update

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 30 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,571 new infections. 

The average of daily deaths reported stands at 40, the first dip after the average surpassed records for seven days, reaching a high Monday of 43.  The daily average of new infections is 2,579, down from a record 4,256 set Jan. 13.

A total of 3,323 Oklahomans have died from the virus since March. Among fatal cases reported Tuesday were five Tulsa County residents age 65 or older and two men age 36-49 from Cleveland and McClain counties. 

All other deaths were reported in patients 50 or older from Carter, Cleveland, Custer, Garvin, Greer, Muskogee, Oklahoma, Pottawatomie, Rogers, Seminole, Texas and Wagoner counties.

The state’s cumulative case total now numbers 376,424, with 342,697 patients considered recovered as of Tuesday. A total of 30,404 cases remain active, according to state data, representing a more than 2,000-case drop from Monday's reported total. 

Across the state, 1,454 patients with confirmed COVID-19 infections remained hospitalized Monday, with 410 in ICU beds, according to the most recent data available.

The hospitalization total is the lowest recorded since mid-November.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 61,814 (+325)

Deaths: 546 (+5)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 376,424 (+1,571)

Deaths: 3,323 (+30)

United States

Confirmed cases: 25,306,581

Deaths: 421,890

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 99,866,355

Deaths: 2,144,594

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

