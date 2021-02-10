 Skip to main content
COVID-19: 30 more deaths reported in Oklahoma; average for new cases lowest since Nov. 7
breaking
Coronavirus

  Updated
Oklahoma reported 30 more deaths and 1,660 more cases related to the COVID-19 virus on Wednesday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases daily in Oklahoma now stands at 1,920, the lowest that metric has measured since Nov. 7.

Since March, 3,900 Oklahomans have died from the virus. A man age 36-49 was among eight new fatalities from Tulsa County, as well as an Osage County man 36-49. More deaths were reported in 50 or older from Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Comanche, Creek, Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Haskell, Muskogee, Oklahoma, Pottawatomie, Seminole and Wagoner counties.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 23,657 state residents still have active infections.

The state’s cumulative case total now is 407,724, with 380,167 infections considered recovered as of Wednesday.

As of Tuesday night, 930 patients with confirmed COVID-19 infections remained hospitalized across the state, with 289 in ICUs.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 67,702 (+243)

Deaths: 637 (+8)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 407,724 (+1,660)

Deaths: 3,900 (+30)

United States

Confirmed cases: 27,200,718

Deaths: 468,500

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 107,048,380

Deaths: 2,345,737

Video: Oklahoma's COVID-19 vaccination goals

What Oklahomans need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine while signing up in Phase 2

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

