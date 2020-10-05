 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19: 3 more deaths, 665 new cases reported in Oklahoma
breaking

COVID-19: 3 more deaths, 665 new cases reported in Oklahoma

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 update

Related content

Still in top 5: Oklahoma's new weekly cases, positivity rate double national average

Tulsa Health Department publishes its first COVID-19 hazard map; 12 ZIP codes at high risk

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Monday reported 665 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths.

The statewide rolling seven-day average is 970 cases.

The death toll in the state rose to 1,055, with 91,982 cases confirmed since March. 

Tulsa County, which saw one of the newly reported deaths, reported 80 new cases to bring the county’s seven-day average to 135.

State health officials reported 579 patients were hospitalized with suspected or confirmed infections in a survey of facilities across Oklahoma.

This story will be updated.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

The data below is current as of 9:45 a.m. Monday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 17,949 (+80)

Deaths: 169 (+1)

Seven-day rolling average: 135 (-5)

Active cases: 1,660 (+10)

Hospitalizations: 256 (+5)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 91,982 (+665)

Deaths: 1,055 (+3)

Active cases: 12,772 (+113)

Seven-day rolling average: 970 (-28)

Hospitalizations: 579 (-76)

United States

Confirmed cases: 7,420,206

Deaths: 209,811

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 35,241,027

Deaths: 1,038,151

Video: Tulsa launches COVID-19 hazard map

Interactive graphic: See number of active COVID-19 cases by county

See all of the Tulsa World's coverage related to the coronavirus outbreak​ at tulsaworld.com

COVID-19 basics everyone needs to know as the pandemic continues

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Haskell man killed in Okmulgee County crash
State and Regional News

Haskell man killed in Okmulgee County crash

  • Updated

A passenger of the other truck involved, a 26-year-old Henryetta woman, was treated and released from a hospital. That truck's driver, a 31-year-old Okmulgee man, and another passenger, a 5-year-old Henryetta boy, were not injured, the report states. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News