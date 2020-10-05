COVID-19: 3 more deaths, 665 new cases reported in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Monday reported 665 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths.

The statewide rolling seven-day average is 970 cases.

The death toll in the state rose to 1,055, with 91,982 cases confirmed since March.

Tulsa County, which saw one of the newly reported deaths, reported 80 new cases to bring the county’s seven-day average to 135.

State health officials reported 579 patients were hospitalized with suspected or confirmed infections in a survey of facilities across Oklahoma.

This story will be updated.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

The data below is current as of 9:45 a.m. Monday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 17,949 (+80)

Deaths: 169 (+1)

Seven-day rolling average: 135 (-5)

Active cases: 1,660 (+10)