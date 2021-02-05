COVID-19: 29 more deaths reported in Oklahoma with 2,662 new cases

Oklahoma reported 29 more deaths and 2,662 more cases related to the COVID-19 virus on Friday.

Since March, 3,710 Oklahomans have died from the virus.

Among newly reported fatalities was a Delaware County man 36-49, a Lincoln County woman 36-49, a Rogers County woman 36-49. Other deaths were reported Friday in patients 50 or older from Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Delaware, Garvin, Grady, LeFlore, Lincoln, McClain, Oklahoma, Ottawa, Pontotoc, Rogers and Stephens counties. Four Tulsa County residents 65 or older also were included in Friday's fatality report.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 26,739 state residents still have active infections.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases daily in Oklahoma now stands at 2,215.

The state’s cumulative case total now is 399,727, with 369,278 infections considered recovered as of Friday.

As of Thursday night, 1,051 patients with confirmed COVID-19 infections remained hospitalized across the state, with 302 in ICU beds.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Friday.

Tulsa County