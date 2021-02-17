COVID-19: 28 more deaths reported in Oklahoma with 1,078 new cases

Twenty-eight more Oklahomans’ deaths due to COVID-19 were reported Wednesday as the state’s daily confirmed case total again surpassed 1,000.

A total of 1,078 new cases were reported after the state saw fewer than 1,000 new cases confirmed Monday and Tuesday, respectively, for the first time since late December.

The state’s rolling average of daily reported new cases is 1,162, a metric that has been steadily decreasing since early February.

After topping national rankings in cases per 100,000 people on Tuesday, Oklahoma fell to No. 12 Wednesday. The state remains No. 1 in test positivity.

A total of 415,858 cases have been confirmed in the state since March, with 4,089 recorded deaths due to the virus and 393,169 patients considered recovered, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data.

A total of 782 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized across the state Tuesday, with 216 patients in ICU beds, and more than 18,600 residents still have active infections, according to OSDH data.