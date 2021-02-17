 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19: 28 more deaths reported in Oklahoma with 1,078 new cases
breaking

COVID-19: 28 more deaths reported in Oklahoma with 1,078 new cases

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Related content

Where to get a COVID-19 test around Tulsa

Twenty-eight more Oklahomans’ deaths due to COVID-19 were reported Wednesday as the state’s daily confirmed case total again surpassed 1,000. 

A total of 1,078 new cases were reported after the state saw fewer than 1,000 new cases confirmed Monday and Tuesday, respectively, for the first time since late December. 

The state’s rolling average of daily reported new cases is 1,162, a metric that has been steadily decreasing since early February.

After topping national rankings in cases per 100,000 people on Tuesday, Oklahoma fell to No. 12 Wednesday. The state remains No. 1 in test positivity.

A total of 415,858 cases have been confirmed in the state since March, with 4,089 recorded deaths due to the virus and 393,169 patients considered recovered, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data. 

A total of 782 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized across the state Tuesday, with 216 patients in ICU beds, and more than 18,600 residents still have active infections, according to OSDH data.

Seven Tulsa County residents, three women and four men, were among the recently reported deaths. All were 50 or older, along with the deaths reported in Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Comanche, Creek, Custer, Dewey, Garfield, Kay, McClain, Oklahoma, Payne, Rogers, and Stephens counties.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 69,112 (+230)

Deaths: 661 (+7)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 415,858 (+1,078)

Deaths: 4,089 (+28)

United States

Confirmed cases: 27,759,887

Deaths: 488,295

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 109,627,990

Deaths: 2,422,024

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

Video: Oklahoma’s COVID-19 vaccination goals

What Oklahomans need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine while signing up in Phase 2

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Shocking footage shows fireballs zipping along frozen power line

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News