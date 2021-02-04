 Skip to main content
COVID-19: 27 more deaths reported in Oklahoma with 2,782 more cases
COVID-19

COVID-19: 27 more deaths reported in Oklahoma with 2,782 more cases

  • Updated
COVID-19 update

Oklahoma reported 27 more deaths and 2,782 more cases related to the COVID-19 virus on Thursday.

Four people in the 36-49 age range — a man from Canadian County, a man from Comanche County, a woman from LeFlore County and a woman from Wagoner County — were among newly reported fatal cases. Other fatal cases were reported in patients 50 or older from Cherokee, Comanche, Custer, Grady, Muskogee, Oklahoma, Payne, Pottawatomie, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington, Woods and Woodward counties.

Since March, 3,681 Oklahomans have died from the virus.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 26,935 state residents still have active infections.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases daily in Oklahoma has inched back up and now stands at 2,234.

The state’s cumulative case total now is 397,065, with 366,449 infections considered recovered as of Thursday.

As of Wednesday night, 1,008 patients with confirmed COVID-19 infections remained hospitalized across the state, with 315 in ICU beds.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Thursday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 65,555 (+443)

Deaths: 606 (+6)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 397,065 (+2,782)

Deaths: 3,681 (+27)

United States

Confirmed cases: 26,574,522

Deaths: 451,454

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 103,841,974

Deaths: 2,273,515

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

Video: Oklahoma's COVID-19 vaccination goals

 

What Oklahomans need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine while signing up in Phase 2

 

