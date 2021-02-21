 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19: 26 more deaths, 1,036 cases reported Sunday
breaking

COVID-19: 26 more deaths, 1,036 cases reported Sunday

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Related content

Where to get a COVID-19 test around Tulsa

Despite high marks in distribution, minorities lag in COVID-19 vaccine access in Oklahoma

COVID-19 U.K. variant will determine pandemic's trajectory as Oklahoma, U.S. race to vaccinate population

An additional 26 people have died from COVID-19 in Oklahoma as an additional 1,036 cases were reported Sunday by the state Health Department.

Since March, 4,181 Oklahomans have died from the virus. On Sunday, the number of deaths in Oklahoma County reached 700, with 672 deaths in Tulsa County, the health department said.

The state’s cumulative case total now is 419,354, with 399,817 considered recovered.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 15,356 state residents still have active infections.

Oklahoma and Tulsa counties continue to have the most cases in the state with 79,804 and 70,039, respectively. The number of cases considered recovered in those counties is 76,328 and 67,284.

Statewide, the number of cases by age group as of Sunday are:

18-35, 31.33%

36-49, 21.62%

50-64, 19.48%

65+, 14.41%

5-17, 11.26%

0-4, 1.89%

Unknown, 0.01%

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Sunday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 70,029 (+105)

Deaths: 672 (+1)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 419,354 (+1,036)

Deaths: 4,181 (+26)

United States

Confirmed cases: 28,085,723

Deaths: 497,957

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 111,203,978

Deaths: 2,463,048

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

Video: Oklahoma’s COVID-19 vaccination goals

What Oklahomans need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine while signing up in Phase 2

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News