COVID-19: 26 more deaths, 1,036 cases reported Sunday

An additional 26 people have died from COVID-19 in Oklahoma as an additional 1,036 cases were reported Sunday by the state Health Department.

Since March, 4,181 Oklahomans have died from the virus. On Sunday, the number of deaths in Oklahoma County reached 700, with 672 deaths in Tulsa County, the health department said.

The state’s cumulative case total now is 419,354, with 399,817 considered recovered.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 15,356 state residents still have active infections.

Oklahoma and Tulsa counties continue to have the most cases in the state with 79,804 and 70,039, respectively. The number of cases considered recovered in those counties is 76,328 and 67,284.

Statewide, the number of cases by age group as of Sunday are:

18-35, 31.33%

36-49, 21.62%

50-64, 19.48%

65+, 14.41%

5-17, 11.26%

0-4, 1.89%

Unknown, 0.01%

COVID-19 by the numbers