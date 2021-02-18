COVID-19: 23 deaths reported in Oklahoma with 618 new cases

Twenty-three more Oklahomans’ deaths due to COVID-19 were reported Thursday as the state’s daily confirmed case total dipped below 1,000 again.

A total of 618 new cases were reported after the state saw more than 1,000 new cases confirmed only on Wednesday this week. Monday and Tuesday saw 730 and 508 cases reported, respectively.

The state’s rolling average of daily reported new cases is 1,011, a metric that has been steadily decreasing since early February.

A total of 416,476 cases have been confirmed in the state since March, with 4,112 recorded deaths due to the virus and 394,968 patients considered recovered, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data.

A total of 772 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized across the state Wednesday, with 230 patients in ICU beds. More than 17,396 residents still have active infections, according to OSDH data.

Two women in the 36-49 age group from Tulsa and Comanche County were among the recently reported deaths. All others were confirmed in patients 50 or older in Cleveland, Comanche, Grady, Kay, Oklahoma, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Rogers, Stephens, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington counties.

COVID-19 by the numbers