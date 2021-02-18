 Skip to main content
COVID-19: 23 deaths reported in Oklahoma with 618 new cases
COVID-19: 23 deaths reported in Oklahoma with 618 new cases

  • Updated
Twenty-three more Oklahomans’ deaths due to COVID-19 were reported Thursday as the state’s daily confirmed case total dipped below 1,000 again.

A total of 618 new cases were reported after the state saw more than 1,000 new cases confirmed only on Wednesday this week. Monday and Tuesday saw 730 and 508 cases reported, respectively. 

The state’s rolling average of daily reported new cases is 1,011, a metric that has been steadily decreasing since early February.

A total of 416,476 cases have been confirmed in the state since March, with 4,112 recorded deaths due to the virus and 394,968 patients considered recovered, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data.

A total of 772 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized across the state Wednesday, with 230 patients in ICU beds. More than 17,396 residents still have active infections, according to OSDH data.

Two women in the 36-49 age group from Tulsa and Comanche County were among the recently reported deaths. All others were confirmed in patients 50 or older in Cleveland, Comanche, Grady, Kay, Oklahoma, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Rogers, Stephens, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington counties. 

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Thursday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 69,314 (+202)

Deaths: 667 (+6)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 416,476 (+618)

Deaths: 4,112 (+23)

United States

Confirmed cases: 27,829,771

Deaths: 490,775

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 110,064,878

Deaths: 2,432,976

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

Tags

