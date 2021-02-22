COVID-19: 22 more deaths identified; fewer than 500 new cases confirmed

Twenty-two more Oklahomans' deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, the state department of health reported Monday, and 499 new cases of the virus have been identified.

A total of 15,053 cases remain active in the state out of 419,853 that have been confirmed since March. More than 400,000 patients have recovered and 4,203 deaths from the virus have been recorded.

Monday's reported deaths were from Jan. 1-16, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The state's rolling average of daily new cases is 797, which is the lowest the metric has been since early September. Last week saw only one day when the average jumped above 1,000, according to OSDH data.

About 620 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 remained hospitalized across the state Sunday.

Two Tulsa County men 65 or older were among the recently reported deaths. All others were reported in patients 50 or older in Adair, Carter, Cherokee, Cleveland, Comanche, Creek, Kay, Noble, Oklahoma, Ottawa, Pottawatomie, Rogers and Washington counties.

The U.S. neared half a million deaths from the virus Monday morning.

COVID-19 by the numbers