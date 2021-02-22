 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19: 22 more deaths identified; fewer than 500 new cases confirmed
featured
Coronavirus

COVID-19: 22 more deaths identified; fewer than 500 new cases confirmed

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Related content

Where to get a COVID-19 test around Tulsa

Despite high marks in distribution, minorities lag in COVID-19 vaccine access in Oklahoma

COVID-19 U.K. variant will determine pandemic's trajectory as Oklahoma, U.S. race to vaccinate population

Twenty-two more Oklahomans' deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, the state department of health reported Monday, and 499 new cases of the virus have been identified.  

A total of 15,053 cases remain active in the state out of 419,853 that have been confirmed since March. More than 400,000 patients have recovered and 4,203 deaths from the virus have been recorded. 

Monday's reported deaths were from Jan. 1-16, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The state's rolling average of daily new cases is 797, which is the lowest the metric has been since early September. Last week saw only one day when the average jumped above 1,000, according to OSDH data. 

About 620 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 remained hospitalized across the state Sunday. 

Two Tulsa County men 65 or older were among the recently reported deaths. All others were reported in patients 50 or older in Adair, Carter, Cherokee, Cleveland, Comanche, Creek, Kay, Noble, Oklahoma, Ottawa, Pottawatomie, Rogers and Washington counties. 

The U.S. neared half a million deaths from the virus Monday morning. 

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Monday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 70,137 (+108)

Deaths: 674 (+2)

State of Oklahoma

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Confirmed cases: 419,853 (+499)

Deaths: 4,203 (+22)

United States

Confirmed cases: 28,139,690

Deaths: 499,128

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 111,555,751

Deaths: 2,469,417

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

Video: Oklahoma’s COVID-19 vaccination goals

What Oklahomans need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine while signing up in Phase 2



Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Texas furniture store owner turns his showrooms into shelters

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News