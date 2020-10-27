 Skip to main content
COVID-19: 22 deaths breaks daily reporting high in Oklahoma
breaking
COVID-19: 22 deaths breaks daily reporting high in Oklahoma

  • Updated
The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 1,010 new COVID-19 cases and 22 more deaths from the illness.

The daily deaths report is a new one-day high, breaking a record set in late-April. 

The statewide rolling seven-day average of new cases is 1,256. The death toll in the state rose to 1,273. 

One additional death was reported in Tulsa County, and 21 others were reported in Bryan, Cleveland, Custer, Delaware, Garfield, Lincoln, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Pushmataha and Wagoner counties. All reported victims were 50 or older. None of the deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.

Since March, 118,409 cases have been confirmed in the state, and 101,656 patients have recovered. 

Tulsa County recorded 137 new cases Tuesday, bringing its seven-day rolling average to 298.

On Monday, the state reported 907 COVID-19 hospitalizations, of which 286 were in ICUs. For comparison, the state’s high during the summer peak was 663 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported July 28. The record in the first wave was 560 reported on March 30.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 21,829 (+137)

Deaths: 201 (+1)

Seven-day rolling average: 298 (-8)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 118,409 (+1,010)

Deaths: 1,273 (+22)

Seven-day rolling average: 1,265 (-67)

Hospitalizations: 907 (+0)

Active cases: 15,480 (-311)

United States

Confirmed cases: 8,710,703

Deaths: 225,817

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 43,633,558

Deaths: 1,161,422

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

