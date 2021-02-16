 Skip to main content
COVID-19: 20 more deaths reported in Oklahoma with 508 new cases
COVID-19: 20 more deaths reported in Oklahoma with 508 new cases

  • Updated
Twenty more Oklahomans’ deaths due to COVID-19 were reported Tuesday as the state’s rates in various virus-related metrics continued a downward trend. 

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 508 new cases of the virus Tuesday. The low measurements come as subfreezing temperatures have kept many Oklahomans confined to their homes. 

The state’s rolling average of daily reported new cases is 1,245, a metric which has been steadily decreasing since early February. 

Although most datapoints are decreasing, Oklahoma leads the nation in cases per 100,000 people and test positivity. 

A total of 414,780 cases have been confirmed in the state since March, with 4,061 recorded deaths due to the virus and 391,156 patients considered recovered. 

More than 760 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized across the state Monday, and more than 19,500 residents still have active infections, according to OSDH data.

A Caddo County woman and an Oklahoma County man in the 36-49 age group were among the recently reported deaths. All others were reported in patients 50 or older in Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Craig, Delaware, Kiowa, Le Flore, Lincoln, Mayes, Oklahoma, Tulsa, Washita and Woods counties. 

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 68,882 (+75)

Deaths: 654 (+3)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 414,780 (+508)

Deaths: 4,061 (+20)

United States

Confirmed cases: 27,699,644

Deaths: 486,473

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 109,263,150

Deaths: 2,410,772

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

