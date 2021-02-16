COVID-19: 20 more deaths reported in Oklahoma with 508 new cases

Twenty more Oklahomans’ deaths due to COVID-19 were reported Tuesday as the state’s rates in various virus-related metrics continued a downward trend.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 508 new cases of the virus Tuesday. The low measurements come as subfreezing temperatures have kept many Oklahomans confined to their homes.

The state’s rolling average of daily reported new cases is 1,245, a metric which has been steadily decreasing since early February.

Although most datapoints are decreasing, Oklahoma leads the nation in cases per 100,000 people and test positivity.

A total of 414,780 cases have been confirmed in the state since March, with 4,061 recorded deaths due to the virus and 391,156 patients considered recovered.

More than 760 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized across the state Monday, and more than 19,500 residents still have active infections, according to OSDH data.

A Caddo County woman and an Oklahoma County man in the 36-49 age group were among the recently reported deaths. All others were reported in patients 50 or older in Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Craig, Delaware, Kiowa, Le Flore, Lincoln, Mayes, Oklahoma, Tulsa, Washita and Woods counties.