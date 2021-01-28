 Skip to main content
COVID-19: 2,320 new cases, 35 more deaths reported in Oklahoma
COVID-19: 2,320 new cases, 35 more deaths reported in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting an average of 40 deaths daily due to the virus.

A total of 29,171 infections remain active, according to state data, representing a drop of more than 3,000 cases in the past seven days.

A total of 3,423 Oklahomans have died from the virus since March. Seven patients from Tulsa County age 65 or older were among 35 newly reported deaths Thursday. Other fatal cases were reported in patients 50 or older from Bryan, Caddo, Carter, Cleveland, Creek, Garvin, Johnston, Kay, Kingfisher, LeFlore, McClain, Muskogee, Nowata, Oklahoma, Pottawatomie, Rogers, Stephens, Wagoner and Washington counties.

With the rolling average now down to 2,626, 2,320 new COVID-19 infections were reported Thursday in Oklahoma.

The state’s cumulative case total now numbers 381,430, with 348,836 infections considered recovered as of Thursday.

As of Wednesday, 1,375 patients with confirmed COVID-19 infections remained hospitalized in facilities across the state, with 371 in ICU beds. The facilities counted include acute-care licensed hospitals as well as tribal and other facilities.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Thursday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 62,739 (+442)

Deaths: 564 (+7)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 381,430 (+2,320)

Deaths: 3,423 (+35)

United States

Confirmed cases: 25,620,883

Deaths: 429,870 

Worldwide

Confirmed cases:  25,620,883 

Deaths: 2,180,021

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

