COVID-19: 18 more deaths reported as hospitalizations hit another record in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,475 new COVID-19 cases and 18 more deaths from the illness on Tuesday.
The deaths include four Tulsa County residents, and a dozen others in Cleveland, Comanche, Creek, Garfield, Grady, Kay, Le Flore, Lincoln, Oklahoma and Roger Mills counties, all 50 or older.
Only two of the deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.
The statewide rolling seven-day average of new cases is 1,150. The death toll in the state rose to 1,191.
Since March, 109,548 cases have been confirmed in the state, and more than 93,600 people have recovered.
Tulsa County reported 191 new cases Tuesday to bring the county’s seven-day average to 166.
The Tulsa Health Department launched an online platform Tuesday meant to streamline the assessment, testing and contact-tracing of individual COVID-19 cases.
“Through this online assessment, individuals will be able to schedule their COVID-19 test online and receive their results through the same platform making it convenient for both the individual and our case notification team,” Dr. Bruce Dart, executive director of THD, said in a release.
The platform, powered by Qualtrics, will hasten the health department’s ability to contact trace through individuals answering questions that determine current risk factors, including their health, any recent travel, place of employment and possible exposure to individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19, the release states.
“The quicker confirmed cases can begin isolating, the quicker we can slow the spread of the virus and prevent outbreaks,” Dart said.
Personal health information from positive cases will not be shared with contacts at any time, and the tracing portion of the online program is opt-in, however those who do not respond will still receive a phone call from a contact tracing investigator, according to the release.
Those interested may go to tulsa-health.org/COVID19 to learn more and schedule a test. The service will soon be available in Spanish and Zomi, as well, the release states.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 20,639 (+191)
Deaths: 190 (+4)
Seven-day rolling average: 166 (-4)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 109,548 (+1,475)
Deaths: 1,191 (+18)
Seven-day rolling average: 1,150 (+23)
Active cases: 14,659 (+126)
Hospitalizations: 821 (+29)
United States
Confirmed cases: 8,224,396
Deaths: 220,338
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 40,514,091
Deaths: 1,120,003
Video: Tulsa launches COVID-19 hazard map
Interactive graphic: See number of active COVID-19 cases by county
Gallery: COVID-19 basics
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.