COVID-19: 18 more deaths reported as hospitalizations hit another record in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,475 new COVID-19 cases and 18 more deaths from the illness on Tuesday.

The deaths include four Tulsa County residents, and a dozen others in Cleveland, Comanche, Creek, Garfield, Grady, Kay, Le Flore, Lincoln, Oklahoma and Roger Mills counties, all 50 or older.

Only two of the deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

The statewide rolling seven-day average of new cases is 1,150. The death toll in the state rose to 1,191.

Since March, 109,548 cases have been confirmed in the state, and more than 93,600 people have recovered.

Tulsa County reported 191 new cases Tuesday to bring the county’s seven-day average to 166.

The Tulsa Health Department launched an online platform Tuesday meant to streamline the assessment, testing and contact-tracing of individual COVID-19 cases.

“Through this online assessment, individuals will be able to schedule their COVID-19 test online and receive their results through the same platform making it convenient for both the individual and our case notification team,” Dr. Bruce Dart, executive director of THD, said in a release.