COVID-19: 17 more deaths reported in Oklahoma, nearly 30,000 infections still active
COVID-19: 17 more deaths reported in Oklahoma, nearly 30,000 infections still active

  • Updated
COVID-19 update

Oklahoma is reporting 17 more deaths and 1,396 more cases on Monday.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 29,264 infections remain active, according to state data

Since March, 3,564 Oklahomans have died from the virus. Two from Tulsa County age 50 or older were among recently reported deaths. Other fatal cases were reported Monday in patients 36 and older from Atoka, Canadian, Cleveland, Creek, Muskogee, Oklahoma, Pawnee, Sequoyah and Stephens counties.

The rolling average for new cases in Oklahoma has continued to inch down, now at 2,288.

The state’s cumulative case total now numbers 390,868, with 358,040 infections considered recovered as of Monday.

As of Sunday, 1,198 patients with confirmed COVID-19 infections remained hospitalized in facilities across the state.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Monday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 64,380 (+365)

Deaths: 589 (+2)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 390,868 (+1,396)

Deaths: 3,654 (+17)

United States

Confirmed cases: 26,194,662

Deaths: 441,409 

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 103,090,224

Deaths: 2,230,829

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

Video: How do COVID-19 variants affect vaccines' efficacy?

What Oklahomans need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine while signing up in Phase 2

