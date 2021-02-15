COVID-19: 17 more deaths reported as Oklahoma's new case count sinks below 1,000

Seventeen more Oklahomans' deaths due to COVID-19 were reported Monday as the state's rates in various metrics continue on a downward trend.

For the first time since late December, the state reported fewer than 1,000 new cases confirmed in one day: 730. The state's rolling average of daily reported new cases is 1,325, according to data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

A total of 414,272 cases have been confirmed in the state since March, with 4,041 recorded deaths due to the virus and 389,035 patients considered recovered.

More than 600 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized across the state Sunday, and more than 21,000 residents still have active infections, according to OSDH data.

Oklahoma remains No. 1 in the nation for test positivity rates, a metric that has also been decreasing since mid-January.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Monday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 68,807 (+152)

Deaths: 651 (+1)

State of Oklahoma