COVID-19: 15,471 new cases in Oklahoma last week; Hospitalizations climb toward December peak

Oklahoma's COVID-19 hospitalization numbers are continuing their climb back toward the state's peak, which was reached in December, state data released Wednesday show.

Oklahoma hospitals are now treating approximately 1,385 COVID-19 inpatients, which is on par with late-January levels.

The number of COVID inpatients in the state had peaked at nearly 2,000 in late December and then declined drastically as vaccinations became available.

The numbers held relatively steady at a low of about 100 in May before rising again, a move that health officials largely attribute to the delta variant’s taking an unmitigated path through a still-largely unvaccinated population.

At this time in June, Oklahoma had about 1,200 active documented cases of COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, 19,704 documented cases were active in Oklahoma, with 4,394 vaccine-breakthrough infections, up from 3,269 a week earlier. About 885 of those originated since Aug. 1.

About 308 vaccinated people have been hospitalized with breakthrough infections, and 40 have died since tracking began, according to the state’s most recent epidemiology report.