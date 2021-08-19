COVID-19: 15,471 new cases in Oklahoma last week; Hospitalizations climb toward December peak

Oklahoma's COVID-19 hospitalization numbers are continuing their climb back toward the state's peak, which was reached in December, state data released Wednesday show.
Oklahoma hospitals are now treating approximately 1,385 COVID-19 inpatients, which is on par with late-January levels.
The number of COVID inpatients in the state had peaked at nearly 2,000 in late December and then declined drastically as vaccinations became available.
The numbers held relatively steady at a low of about 100 in May before rising again, a move that health officials largely attribute to the delta variant’s taking an unmitigated path through a still-largely unvaccinated population.
At this time in June, Oklahoma had about 1,200 active documented cases of COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, 19,704 documented cases were active in Oklahoma, with 4,394 vaccine-breakthrough infections, up from 3,269 a week earlier. About 885 of those originated since Aug. 1.
About 308 vaccinated people have been hospitalized with breakthrough infections, and 40 have died since tracking began, according to the state’s most recent epidemiology report.
Virus sequencing data indicate that the delta variant now accounts for 78.8% of cases in Oklahoma, up from 70.8% in the previous week. Lambda variant is increasing in Oklahoma, with 34 related COVID infections reported Wednesday, up from 26 the previous week. Any variants pose a threat to vaccine efficacy, though CDC does not consider lambda as dangerous as delta.
The state has reported 21 cases of the gamma variant, a mutation that potentially is even more transmissible and resistant to current vaccines. About 0.9% of specimens examined have been that mutation.
The state’s seven-day average of daily new COVID-19 cases continued a climb to reach 2,210 last week, when 15,471 new cases of COVID were confirmed across the state. That’s about 1,200 more cases than the week before.
Tulsa County’s seven-day average of new daily cases increased to 393, with 2,749 new cases recorded last week. More than 4,300 cases are active in the region.
The state has reported 519,023 cumulative documented cases since the pandemic began. Deaths in the state, according to the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics, have surpassed 8,900.
On Monday, the latest update, Oklahoma remained in the federal government’s red ranking, which indicates the worst severity, in at least three categories over the previous seven days: test positivity, documented cases per capita and virus hospitalizations per capita.
Oklahoma has the third-highest test positivity rate in the nation — 21.7% — and ranks 16th for new cases per capita, with about 231 cases per 100,000 residents.
The state continued to rank fifth in confirmed COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100 inpatient beds: 20.4, according to the latest data available as of Monday.
In a recent three-day average, 1,385 COVID patients were hospitalized in the state, with 378 of them in intensive care. Forty-eight of those hospitalized are children, according to state Health Department data.
Tulsa County hospitals had about 480 COVID-19 patients, with 137 in intensive care. Tulsa County hospitalizations have surpassed their mid-January peak, 468, reaching a new high on Monday, 483.
More than 1.66 million Oklahomans out of approximately 4 million are fully vaccinated. White House data indicate that 51% of Oklahomans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, with 42% fully vaccinated.
About 35% of Oklahoma’s 12-17 population have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 63% of those over 18 have; 87% of those over 65 have received at least one dose.
All available vaccines provide a good deal of protection — but not 100% protection — against the delta variant. Health officials still recommend that vaccinated people take precautions to reduce the possibility of transmission. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that vaccinated people wear masks indoors in areas of high transmission.
Oklahoma doctors have advised residents who haven’t yet been vaccinated to talk with their primary care physicians about the risks and benefits of getting vaccinated. No treatment is 100% effective at preventing COVID-19, but those who are vaccinated and become infected tend to have less severe illness, experts have said.
Those who wish to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination may do so at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov or find other vaccination opportunities at vaccinefinder.org.
By the numbers
The data below are cumulative as of Wednesday:
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 87,935
Deaths: 1,196
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 519,023
Deaths (CDC): 8,906
Vaccine doses administered: 3,484,925
United States
Cases: 37,138,759
Deaths: 624,344
Vaccine doses administered: 356,865,530
World
Cases: 209,112,297
Deaths: 4,389,519
Vaccine doses administered: 4,777,441,109
Sources: OSDH, CDC, Johns Hopkins University
Editor's note: This story was edited after print publication to clarify information on variants reported through Oklahoma's genetic sequencing efforts.