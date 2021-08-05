COVID-19: 15,000 cases active with 954 hospitalized in state; breakthrough cases have killed 25 Oklahomans

Update (noon Thursday): Oklahoma has reached early-November levels of hospitalizations, with 954 patients requiring COVID-19 treatment at hospitals across the state. It represents a 29% increase over four days.

The peak for hospitalizations in Oklahoma was Dec. 28 with 1,995 patients in ICUs and other hospital beds.

Tulsa County patients account for 351 hospitalizations, up 20% since Monday. The peak for Tulsa County hospitalizations was Jan. 11 with 468.

The story below published in the Thursday edition of Tulsa World:

Two months ago, Oklahoma had about 1,000 active documented cases of COVID-19. Nearly 15,000 were active Wednesday, when a new report showed that breakthrough infections killed three more Oklahomans in the past week.

In the most recent federal data available, the state on Monday bumped up to the federal government’s dark-red zone for new cases per capita and remained in the dark-red zone for test positivity rate.

Oklahoma has the second-highest test positivity rate in the nation — 20.9% — and ranks eighth for new cases per capita, with about 213 cases per 100,000 residents.