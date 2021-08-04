COVID-19: 15,000 cases active with 880 hospitalized; breakthrough cases have killed 25

Two months ago, Oklahoma had about 1,000 active documented cases of COVID-19. Nearly 15,000 were active Wednesday, when a new report showed breakthrough infections killed three more Oklahomans in the past week.

In the most recent federal data available, the state on Monday bumped up to the federal government’s dark-red zone for new cases per capita and remained in the dark-red zone for test positivity rate.

Oklahoma has the second-highest test positivity rate in the nation — 20.9% — and ranks eighth for new cases per capita with about 213 cases per 100,000 residents.

According to Oklahoma State Department of Health data released Wednesday, the state’s seven-day average of daily new COVID-19 cases continued a climb to reach 1,755 last week, rolling the state back in time to mid-February levels.

In the past week, 12,286 new cases of COVID were confirmed across the state. That’s about 41% higher, or 3,600 more cases, than the week before, July 25-31.

As of Wednesday, 14,932 documented cases were active in Oklahoma, with 2,514 vaccine-breakthrough infections, up from 1,845 a week earlier. About 1,600 of those originated in the past month; 35% of breakthrough cases requiring hospital treatment were in patients younger than 65.