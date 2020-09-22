COVID-19: 14 more deaths reported with 1,164 cases in Oklahoma

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 1,164 new COVID-19 cases, 14 of them fatal.

The statewide rolling seven-day average is 1,108 cases, breaking the previous record for a second day.

The death toll in the state rose to 962, with 79,072 cases confirmed since March.

Tulsa County, which saw a fatality in the 65-and-older age range, saw 173 new cases to bring the county’s seven-day average to 121.

Other counties with newly reported fatal cases: Canadian, 65 or older in Creek, one age 36-49 and one 65 or older; Grady, 65 or older; Mayes, 65 or older; McCurtain, 65 or older; Rogers, 65 or older; Oklahoma, two age 65 or older; Seminole, age 36-49; two in Wagoner, 65 or older; and Woodward, age 50-64.

Health Department officials reported 628 patients were hospitalized with suspected or confirmed infections in a survey of facilities across the state. On July 28, a record 663 hospitalizations were reported by Oklahoma officials.