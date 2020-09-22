COVID-19: 14 more deaths reported with 1,164 cases in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 1,164 new COVID-19 cases, 14 of them fatal.
The statewide rolling seven-day average is 1,108 cases, breaking the previous record for a second day.
The death toll in the state rose to 962, with 79,072 cases confirmed since March.
Tulsa County, which saw a fatality in the 65-and-older age range, saw 173 new cases to bring the county’s seven-day average to 121.
Other counties with newly reported fatal cases: Canadian, 65 or older in Creek, one age 36-49 and one 65 or older; Grady, 65 or older; Mayes, 65 or older; McCurtain, 65 or older; Rogers, 65 or older; Oklahoma, two age 65 or older; Seminole, age 36-49; two in Wagoner, 65 or older; and Woodward, age 50-64.
Health Department officials reported 628 patients were hospitalized with suspected or confirmed infections in a survey of facilities across the state. On July 28, a record 663 hospitalizations were reported by Oklahoma officials.
In a news conference last week Gov. Kevin Stitt pointed out that active cases are a helpful measurement of the virus’s course in the state; cases are considered active until 14 days following a positive test. With 12,628 active cases reported Tuesday, the percentage of active infections is up to about 16% after hovering around 13-14% the past several weeks.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The data below is current as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 16,207 (+173)
Deaths: 153 (+1)
Seven-day rolling average: 121 (+2)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 79,072 (+1,164)
Deaths: 962 (+14)
Active cases: 12,628 (+609)
Seven-day rolling average: 989 (+44)
Current hospitalizations: 628 (+94)
United States
Confirmed cases: 6,861,211
Deaths: 200,005
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 31,365,633
Deaths: 965,742
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
