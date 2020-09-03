 Skip to main content
COVID-19: 14 more deaths, 909 new cases reported in Oklahoma
COVID-19: 14 more deaths, 909 new cases reported in Oklahoma

  • Updated
COVID-19 update

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 909 new COVID-19 cases and 14 more deaths from the virus Thursday.

The death toll has risen to 835 in Oklahoma with 61,027 cases confirmed since March. Two of Thursday's reported deaths were identified in the last 24 hours. 

Tulsa County reported one death, a man 65 or older, as well as 185 new cases to bring the county's 7-day average to 130. The statewide rolling 7-day average is 782.

Rogers, Okmulgee and Mayes counties reported one death each, all women 65 or older. Two men 65 or older reportedly died in Pittsburg County. Carter, Johnston, Le Flore, Lincoln, Love, and Oklahoma counties also reported deaths.

Hospitalization numbers are 540 statewide for those with confirmed or suspected cases.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The data below are current as of 10 a.m. Thursday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 13,742

Deaths: 136

7-day rolling average: 130

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 61,027 (+909)

Deaths: 835 (+14)

Active cases: 8,745 (+94)

Seven-day rolling average: 782 (+28)

Current hospitalizations/total: 540/5,013

United States

Confirmed cases: 6,115,638

Deaths: 185,756

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 26,065,382

Deaths: 863,826

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

