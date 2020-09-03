COVID-19: 14 more deaths, 909 new cases reported in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 909 new COVID-19 cases and 14 more deaths from the virus Thursday.
The death toll has risen to 835 in Oklahoma with 61,027 cases confirmed since March. Two of Thursday's reported deaths were identified in the last 24 hours.
Tulsa County reported one death, a man 65 or older, as well as 185 new cases to bring the county's 7-day average to 130. The statewide rolling 7-day average is 782.
Rogers, Okmulgee and Mayes counties reported one death each, all women 65 or older. Two men 65 or older reportedly died in Pittsburg County. Carter, Johnston, Le Flore, Lincoln, Love, and Oklahoma counties also reported deaths.
Hospitalization numbers are 540 statewide for those with confirmed or suspected cases.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The data below are current as of 10 a.m. Thursday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 13,742
Deaths: 136
7-day rolling average: 130
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 61,027 (+909)
Deaths: 835 (+14)
Active cases: 8,745 (+94)
Seven-day rolling average: 782 (+28)
Current hospitalizations/total: 540/5,013
United States
Confirmed cases: 6,115,638
Deaths: 185,756
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 26,065,382
Deaths: 863,826
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
Interactive graphic: See number of active COVID-19 cases by county
COVID-19 basics everyone needs to know as the pandemic continues
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.