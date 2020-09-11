COVID-19: 13 more deaths reported with 942 new cases in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 942 new COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths from the virus Wednesday.
The death toll has risen to 888 with 67,642 cases confirmed since March. A patient 65 or older from Tulsa County is among the newly reported fatal cases.
State health officials said one of the recently reported fatal cases had been removed from Oklahoma's reporting Friday after the patient was identified as a Kansas resident.
Tulsa County saw 127 new cases to bring the county’s seven-day average to 138.
The statewide rolling seven-day average is now 800, with 509 patients hospitalized with suspected or confirmed cases.
Other fatal cases reported Friday: one in Garfield County age 65 or older, one in Kay County age 50-64, four in LeFlore County 65 or older, one in McClain County 65 or older, two in Oklahoma County age 65 or older, three in Rogers County age 65 or older.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Friday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 14,891 (+127)
Deaths: 144 (+1)
Active cases: 1,625 (-19)
Seven-day rolling average: 138 (-8)
Current hospitalizations: 236 (+3)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 67,642 (+942)
Deaths: 888 (+12)
Active cases: 9,371 (+78)
Seven-day rolling average: 800 (-10)
Current hospitalizations: 509 (-10)
United States
Confirmed cases: 6,397,629
Deaths: 191,802
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 28,205,308
Deaths: 910,157
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
