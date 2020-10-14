COVID-19: 13 more deaths, 1,121 new cases reported in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 1,121 new COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths.

The statewide rolling seven-day average of new cases is up to 1,180, and 749 people were reportedly hospitalized across the state with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 infections.

The death toll in the state rose to 1,132, with 102,614 cases confirmed since March. Oklahoma County patients accounted for six of the recently reported fatalities, including a man age 18-35.

Other newly reported fatal cases were patients 65 or older from Cleveland, Creek, Haskell, McCurtain, Oklahoma, Pushmataha and Tulsa counties. A woman age 50-64 from Tulsa County also was among recently reported deaths.

Health officials continue to worry that people won’t remain vigilant about preventing the spread of COVID-19 as the state continues to record new highs for cases. They continue to stress the importance of wearing masks, washing hands and keeping a distance from others.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 102,614 (+1,121)