COVID-19: 12 more deaths reported with 719 new cases in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 719 new COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths from the virus.
The death toll has risen to 821 in Oklahoma with 60,118 cases confirmed since March.
Recently reported deaths:
- One in Adair County, one female 65 or older
- One in Canadian County, one female 65 or older
- One in Cleveland County, one male 50-64
- One in Choctaw County, one male 50-64
- One in Creek County, one male 65 or older
- One in Delaware County, one female 65 or older
- One in Hughes County, one female 65 or older.
- One in Muskogee County, one female 65 or older
- Two in Oklahoma County, two males 65 or older
- One in Tulsa County, one female 65 or older
- One in Washington County, one male 50-64
Hospitalization numbers are up to 545 statewide for those with confirmed or suspected cases.
Tulsa County reported 180 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the 7-day rolling average to 120.
This story will be updated.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 13,557
Deaths: 135
7-day rolling average: 120
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 60,118 (+719)
Deaths: 821 (+12)
Active cases: 8,651 (+50)
Seven-day rolling average: 754 (+7)
Current hospitalizations/total: 545/4,961
United States
Confirmed cases: 6,078,513
Deaths: 184,747
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 25,795,050
Deaths: 858,072
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
Interactive graphic: See number of active COVID-19 cases by county
COVID-19 basics everyone needs to know as the pandemic continues
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.