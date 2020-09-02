 Skip to main content
COVID-19: 12 more deaths reported with 719 new cases in Oklahoma
  • Updated
COVID-19 update

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 719 new COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths from the virus.

The death toll has risen to 821 in Oklahoma with 60,118 cases confirmed since March.

Recently reported deaths:

  • One in Adair County, one female 65 or older
  • One in Canadian County, one female 65 or older
  • One in Cleveland County, one male 50-64
  • One in Choctaw County, one male 50-64
  • One in Creek County, one male 65 or older
  • One in Delaware County, one female 65 or older
  • One in Hughes County, one female 65 or older.
  • One in Muskogee County, one female 65 or older
  • Two in Oklahoma County, two males 65 or older 
  • One in Tulsa County, one female 65 or older
  • One in Washington County, one male 50-64

Hospitalization numbers are up to 545 statewide for those with confirmed or suspected cases.

Tulsa County reported 180 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the 7-day rolling average to 120.

This story will be updated. 

COVID-19 by the numbers

The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 13,557

Deaths: 135

7-day rolling average: 120

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 60,118 (+719)

Deaths: 821 (+12)

Active cases: 8,651 (+50)

Seven-day rolling average: 754 (+7)

Current hospitalizations/total: 545/4,961

United States

Confirmed cases: 6,078,513

Deaths: 184,747

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 25,795,050

Deaths: 858,072

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

Interactive graphic: See number of active COVID-19 cases by county

Breaking News