COVID-19: 11 more deaths reported with 1,017 new cases confirmed in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,017 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths related to the virus on Saturday.
The death toll in the state has risen to 899 with 68,659 cases confirmed since March.
Tulsa County saw 157 new cases on Saturday. There are currently 499 patients hospitalized in Oklahoma with suspected and confirmed cases.
The state's weekly epidemiology report — measuring the impact of coronavirus within Oklahoma — revealed that new cases increased by 3.6 % from Sept. 4 through Thursday. Oklahoma's current positivity rate as of Friday is 8%.
"Oklahoma’s current trend with new positive cases continues to reflect community transmission," the weekly epidemiology report stated.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Saturday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 15,048
Deaths: 144
Active cases: 1,633
Seven-day rolling average: 132
Current hospitalizations: 232
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 67,642 (+1,017)
Deaths: 899 (+11)
Active cases: 9,635 (+264)
Seven-day rolling average: 800 (-10)
Current hospitalizations: 499 (-10)
United States
Confirmed cases: 6,649,404
Deaths: 197,675
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 28,790,685
Deaths: 921,930
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
