 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19: 11 more deaths reported with 1,017 new cases confirmed in Oklahoma
top story

COVID-19: 11 more deaths reported with 1,017 new cases confirmed in Oklahoma

  • Updated
Only $5 for 5 months

Related content

Oklahoma jumps to 4th in U.S. for COVID-19 positivity, 9th in new cases

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,017 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths related to the virus on Saturday.

The death toll in the state has risen to 899 with 68,659 cases confirmed since March. 

Tulsa County saw 157 new cases on Saturday. There are currently 499 patients hospitalized in Oklahoma with suspected and confirmed cases.

The state's weekly epidemiology report — measuring the impact of coronavirus within Oklahoma — revealed that new cases increased by 3.6 % from Sept. 4 through Thursday. Oklahoma's current positivity rate as of Friday is 8%. 

"Oklahoma’s current trend with new positive cases continues to reflect community transmission," the weekly epidemiology report stated.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Saturday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 15,048

Deaths: 144

Active cases: 1,633

Seven-day rolling average: 132

Current hospitalizations: 232 

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 67,642 (+1,017)

Deaths: 899 (+11)

Active cases: 9,635 (+264)

Seven-day rolling average: 800 (-10)

Current hospitalizations: 499 (-10)

United States

Confirmed cases: 6,649,404

Deaths: 197,675

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 28,790,685

Deaths: 921,930

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

Featured video

Interactive graphic: See number of active COVID-19 cases by county

See all of the Tulsa World's coverage related to the coronavirus outbreak​ at tulsaworld.com

COVID-19 basics everyone needs to know as the pandemic continues

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News