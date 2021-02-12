 Skip to main content
COVID-19: 11 more deaths reported in Oklahoma as hospitalizations continue to decline
  • Updated
Oklahoma reported 11 more deaths and 1,417 more cases related to the COVID-19 virus on Friday.

As of Thursday night, 883 patients with confirmed COVID-19 infections remained hospitalized across the state, with 256 in ICUs. This is the lowest number of hospitalizations reported in Oklahoma since Nov. 2.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases daily in Oklahoma now stands at 1,584, another metric that has been dropping since reaching averages comparable to early November.

Since March, 3,959 Oklahomans have died from the virus. A Cleveland County man 36-49 and a Tulsa County woman 50-64 were among newly reported deaths Friday. Other deaths 50 or older were reported in Harmon, Kay, McCurtain, Muskogee, Oklahoma and Okmulgee counties.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 22,461 state residents still have active infections.

The state’s cumulative case total now is 410,818, with 384,398 infections considered recovered as of Friday.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Friday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 68,160 (+230)

Deaths: 645 (+1)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 410,818 (+1,417)

Deaths: 3,959 (+11)

United States

Confirmed cases: 27,399,302

Deaths: 475,776

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 107,935,117

Deaths: 2,372,399

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

