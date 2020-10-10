COVID-19: 1,533 more cases establishes another new state high, health officials worry about continued spread

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Saturday reported 1,533 new COVID-19 cases, establishing new daily state record for second consecutive day.
The statewide rolling seven-day average of new cases is 1,124, and 758 people remained hospitalized across the state with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 infections as of Saturday morning, also new state high.
With four newly reported fatal cases, the death toll in the state rose to 1,095 on Saturday, with 98,621 cases confirmed since March.
Tulsa County reported 252 new cases Saturday to. Active cases within the county have spiked 10% to more than 2,000, according to the Tulsa Health Department.
Bruce Dart, executive director of the Tulsa Health Department, said local health officials had just seen the new case numbers and were trying to figure out the possible cause of that jump.
The local coronavirus spread, he said, appears to be following the trend from the summer.
“We haven’t found one large significant event that resulted in a large superspreading event,” Dart said “It’s just a combination of all these smaller gatherings and smaller events of people coming together and, I’m assuming, not following the precautions, because transmission is definitely taking place.”
Four Tulsa County ZIP codes are in the red for severe risk in the latest hazard map from the Tulsa Health Department, posted Friday evening — the first time any ZIP codes have appeared in the red in three weekly updates so far.
The four ZIP codes in red are: 74050; 74103, 74131 and 74134. Red signifies “a severe and uncontrolled level of COVID-19,” which means outbreaks are present and worsening, according to THD’s guidance.
Twenty-four ZIP codes were shown in orange for high risk; 13 in yellow for moderate; and one in green for low.
The Oct. 2 and Sept. 28 updates topped out at 10 and 12 orange ZIP codes, respectively. The map is based on active cases per capita.
Pinning the latest jump to any single source such as students returning to classrooms and activities like sports is difficult, Dart said.
“Our biggest demographic that we’re concerned about is that college-aged generation who isn’t being as safe as we would like,” he said. “We’re starting to see more cases in that 5-17 (age range), but not to the degree of our older kids.”
Health officials continue to worry that people won’t remain vigilant about preventing the spread of COVID-19 as the state continues to record new highs for cases. They continue to stress the importance of wearing masks, washing hands and keeping a distance from others.
“We’re not happy about it,” Dart said. “We’ve got to remind people this is going to be here for a long time. We can’t let our guard down. We can’t get impatient, as much as we’d like to. We can’t return to activity without precautions. We just can’t. We’ve got to continue to be vigilant.”
Video: Tulsa launches COVID-19 hazard map
Interactive graphic: See number of active COVID-19 cases by county
Gallery: COVID-19 basics
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.