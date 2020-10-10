COVID-19: 1,533 more cases establishes another new state high, health officials worry about continued spread

Four Tulsa County ZIP codes are in the red for severe risk in the latest hazard map from the Tulsa Health Department, posted Friday evening — the first time any ZIP codes have appeared in the red in three weekly updates so far.

The four ZIP codes in red are: 74050; 74103, 74131 and 74134. Red signifies “a severe and uncontrolled level of COVID-19,” which means outbreaks are present and worsening, according to THD’s guidance.

Twenty-four ZIP codes were shown in orange for high risk; 13 in yellow for moderate; and one in green for low.

The Oct. 2 and Sept. 28 updates topped out at 10 and 12 orange ZIP codes, respectively. The map is based on active cases per capita.

Pinning the latest jump to any single source such as students returning to classrooms and activities like sports is difficult, Dart said.

“Our biggest demographic that we’re concerned about is that college-aged generation who isn’t being as safe as we would like,” he said. “We’re starting to see more cases in that 5-17 (age range), but not to the degree of our older kids.”