COVID-19: 1,524 more cases a new high Oklahoma, with record number of patients hospitalized
breaking

  • Updated
COVID-19 update

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Friday reported 1,524 new COVID-19 cases, a new daily record for the state.

The statewide rolling seven-day average of new cases is 1,076, and 749 people remained hospitalized across the state with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 infections as of a Thursday count, a new high.

With six newly reported fatal cases, the death toll in the state rose to 1,091 on Friday, with 97,088 cases confirmed since March. One of Friday's reported deaths was in Tulsa County, a man over 65. 

Tulsa County reported 328 new cases Friday to bring the county’s seven-day average to 169.

Muskogee County also reported the death of a man over 65, while a woman in the 50-64 age group reportedly died in Ottawa County. Deaths were also reported in Canadian, Grady and Payne counties. One of Friday's reported deaths were identified in the past 24 hours. 

COVID-19 by the numbers

The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Friday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 18,812 (+328)

Deaths: 176 (+1)

Seven-day rolling average: 169 (+26)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 97,088 (+1,524)

Deaths: 1,091 (+6)

Active cases: 13,515 (+325)

Seven-day rolling average: 1,076 (+48)

Hospitalizations: 749 (+52)

United States

Confirmed cases: 7,661,772

Deaths: 212,840

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 36,625,213

Deaths: 1,063,381

Video: Tulsa launches COVID-19 hazard map

Interactive graphic: See number of active COVID-19 cases by county

Gallery: COVID-19 basics

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

