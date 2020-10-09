COVID-19: 1,524 more cases a new high Oklahoma, with record number of patients hospitalized

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Friday reported 1,524 new COVID-19 cases, a new daily record for the state.
The statewide rolling seven-day average of new cases is 1,076, and 749 people remained hospitalized across the state with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 infections as of a Thursday count, a new high.
With six newly reported fatal cases, the death toll in the state rose to 1,091 on Friday, with 97,088 cases confirmed since March. One of Friday's reported deaths was in Tulsa County, a man over 65.
Tulsa County reported 328 new cases Friday to bring the county’s seven-day average to 169.
Muskogee County also reported the death of a man over 65, while a woman in the 50-64 age group reportedly died in Ottawa County. Deaths were also reported in Canadian, Grady and Payne counties. One of Friday's reported deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.
The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Friday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 18,812 (+328)
Deaths: 176 (+1)
Seven-day rolling average: 169 (+26)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 97,088 (+1,524)
Deaths: 1,091 (+6)
Active cases: 13,515 (+325)
Seven-day rolling average: 1,076 (+48)
Hospitalizations: 749 (+52)
United States
Confirmed cases: 7,661,772
Deaths: 212,840
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 36,625,213
Deaths: 1,063,381
