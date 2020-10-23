 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19: 1,373 new cases, 13 more deaths reported in Oklahoma
top story
COVID-19

COVID-19: 1,373 new cases, 13 more deaths reported in Oklahoma

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 update

Related content

Officials unveil updated surge plan as state reaches new high for hospitalizations

Public health officials evaluating COVID-19 impact say transparency is critical to determine hospital bed capacity

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,373 new COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths from the illness on Friday.

The statewide rolling seven-day average of new cases is down to 1,221. The death toll in the state rose to 1,234, and a record 956 Oklahomans remain hospitalized with confirmed or suspected infections. 

About 300 hospitalized patients are in ICU beds, according to a survey Thursday night.

Two Tulsa County residents 65 or older are among recently reported fatal cases. A man 36-49 from Cleveland County and a man 50-64 from Beckham County also were reported as new COVID-19 fatalities. Patients 65 or older from Canadian, Cleveland, Jackson, Kingfisher, Mayes, Oklahoma and Payne counties also were newly reported deaths.

Since March, 113,856 cases have been confirmed in the state.

Tulsa County recorded 207 new cases Friday, bringing its seven-day rolling average to 162.

Okfuskee County, which has seen six deaths, recorded a spike of infections, going from 336 cases reported as of Thursday to 535 on Friday. The cause of the spike is unclear, but increased testing at John H. Lilley Correctional Center located in Boley, with a capacity of 800-plus inmates, may account for the county's case increase.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Friday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 21,239 (+207)

Deaths: 197 (+2)

Seven-day rolling average: 162 (-1)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 113,856 (+1,373)

Deaths: 1,234 (+13)

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Seven-day rolling average: 1,235 (+58)

Active cases: 15,132 (+115)

Hospitalizations: 956 (+46)

United States

Confirmed cases: 8,424,583

Deaths: 223,226

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 41,866,558

Deaths: 1,139,296

Video: Tulsa launches COVID-19 hazard map

Interactive graphic: See number of active COVID-19 cases by county

See all of the Tulsa World's coverage related to the coronavirus outbreak​ at tulsaworld.com

Gallery: COVID-19 basics

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
COVID-19: Deaths continue to surge as Oklahoma reports 14 more fatalities and 1,195 new cases
State and Regional News

COVID-19: Deaths continue to surge as Oklahoma reports 14 more fatalities and 1,195 new cases

  • Updated

The Oklahoma State Department of Health weekly executive order report indicates that cases have risen by 15% and deaths surged by 16% since Oct. 9. Over the last 14 days, Oklahoma has seen deaths spike by 24% and cases increase by 17%. 

COVID-19 cases again on upward trend in county; additional measures to be discussed

COVID-19 spike at Tulsa County jail puts downtown ZIP code in red on alert map

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News