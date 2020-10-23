COVID-19: 1,373 new cases, 13 more deaths reported in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,373 new COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths from the illness on Friday.

The statewide rolling seven-day average of new cases is down to 1,221. The death toll in the state rose to 1,234, and a record 956 Oklahomans remain hospitalized with confirmed or suspected infections.

About 300 hospitalized patients are in ICU beds, according to a survey Thursday night.

Two Tulsa County residents 65 or older are among recently reported fatal cases. A man 36-49 from Cleveland County and a man 50-64 from Beckham County also were reported as new COVID-19 fatalities. Patients 65 or older from Canadian, Cleveland, Jackson, Kingfisher, Mayes, Oklahoma and Payne counties also were newly reported deaths.

Since March, 113,856 cases have been confirmed in the state.

Tulsa County recorded 207 new cases Friday, bringing its seven-day rolling average to 162.

Okfuskee County, which has seen six deaths, recorded a spike of infections, going from 336 cases reported as of Thursday to 535 on Friday. The cause of the spike is unclear, but increased testing at John H. Lilley Correctional Center located in Boley, with a capacity of 800-plus inmates, may account for the county's case increase.