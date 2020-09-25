 Skip to main content
COVID-19: 1,276 new cases, 12 more deaths reported in Oklahoma
COVID-19: 1,276 new cases, 12 more deaths reported in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 1,276 new COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths.

The statewide rolling seven-day average is 1,136 cases, breaking the previous record for a fifth straight day.

The death toll in the state rose to 993, with 82,520 cases confirmed since March.

Three of the recently reported deaths were of patients from Tulsa County, all 65 or older.

More recently reported deaths included patients 65 or older from Garfield, Garvin, Marshall, Muskogee, Oklahoma, Ottawa and Pushmataha counties.

Tulsa County saw 196 new cases to bring the county’s seven-day average to 127.

Health Department officials reported 590 patients were hospitalized with suspected or confirmed infections in a survey of facilities across the state.

In a news conference last week, Gov. Kevin Stitt pointed out that active cases are a helpful measurement of the virus’s course in the state; cases are considered active until after 14 days following a positive test. With 12,616 active cases reported Friday, the percentage of active infections compared to the cumulative total is down to about 15% after hovering around 13-14% in the weeks prior to Stitt’s comment.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The data below is current as of 11 a.m. Friday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 16,683 (+196)

Deaths: 159 (+3)

Seven-day rolling average: 127 (+8)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 82,520 (+1,276)

Deaths: 993 (+12)

Active cases: 12,616 (+44)

Seven-day rolling average: 1,136 (+4)

Hospitalizations: 590 (-3)

United States

Confirmed cases: 6,987,129

Deaths: 203,105

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 32,308,999

Deaths: 984,278

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

