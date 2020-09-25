COVID-19: 1,276 new cases, 12 more deaths reported in Oklahoma

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 1,276 new COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths.

The statewide rolling seven-day average is 1,136 cases, breaking the previous record for a fifth straight day.

The death toll in the state rose to 993, with 82,520 cases confirmed since March.

Three of the recently reported deaths were of patients from Tulsa County, all 65 or older.

More recently reported deaths included patients 65 or older from Garfield, Garvin, Marshall, Muskogee, Oklahoma, Ottawa and Pushmataha counties.

Tulsa County saw 196 new cases to bring the county’s seven-day average to 127.

Health Department officials reported 590 patients were hospitalized with suspected or confirmed infections in a survey of facilities across the state.