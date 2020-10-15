COVID-19: 1,222 more cases, 11 new deaths reported in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported 1,222 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths.

The statewide rolling seven-day average of new cases is 1,182, and a record 781 people were hospitalized across the state with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 infections.

The death toll in the state rose to 1,143, with 103,836 cases confirmed since March.

Tulsa County reported 231 new cases Thursday to bring the county’s seven-day average up to 201.

Health officials continue to worry that people won’t remain vigilant about preventing the spread of COVID-19 as the state continues to record new highs for cases. They continue to stress the importance of wearing masks, washing hands and keeping a distance from others.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 1 p.m. Thursday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 19,888 (+231)

Deaths: 182 (0)

Seven-day rolling average: 201 (+8)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 103,836 (+1,222)