COVID-19: 1,222 more cases, 11 new deaths reported in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported 1,222 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths.
The statewide rolling seven-day average of new cases is 1,182, and a record 781 people were hospitalized across the state with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 infections.
The death toll in the state rose to 1,143, with 103,836 cases confirmed since March.
Tulsa County reported 231 new cases Thursday to bring the county’s seven-day average up to 201.
Health officials continue to worry that people won’t remain vigilant about preventing the spread of COVID-19 as the state continues to record new highs for cases. They continue to stress the importance of wearing masks, washing hands and keeping a distance from others.
Public health professionals have been pointing out some instances in which patients are transferred out of their regions or even out of state because of hospital systems strained by COVID-19, while state officials have been saying there are no capacity woes.
With six newly reported fatal cases, the death toll rose to 1,091, and 749 Oklahomans remain hospitalized with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 infections, also a new high. Four Tulsa County ZIP codes are in the red for severe risk in the latest hazard map from the Tulsa Health Department.
Nicholas King, 33, was driving a 2020 Coleman Outfitter utility terrain vehicle when it collided with a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado around 2:20 a.m. Friday, killing King and his passenger, 25-year-old Brice McGirt.
COVID-19 infections are increasingly becoming a rural problem in Oklahoma, with infection rates in many rural counties now exceeding rates in the state's largest metropolitan areas, said Dr. Dale Bratzler, enterprise chief quality officer at OU Medicine.
Two former detention officers and their supervisor were charged Monday after an investigation found inmates at the Oklahoma County jail were forced to listen to the popular children's song, "Baby Shark," on a loop at loud volumes for extended periods of time.