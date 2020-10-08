 Skip to main content
COVID-19: 1,212 new cases, 10 more deaths reported in Oklahoma
COVID-19: 1,212 new cases, 10 more deaths reported in Oklahoma

  • Updated
The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported 1,212 new COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths.

The statewide rolling seven-day average is 1,028 cases, and 697 remain hospitalized with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 infections statewide; 738 on Tuesday is the highest count since the pandemic began.

The death toll in the state rose to 1,085, with 95,564 cases confirmed since March. 

Tulsa County reported 179 new cases to bring the county’s seven-day average to 143. Three of the recently reported deaths were patients from Tulsa County, according to the state dashboard.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

The data below is current as of 2 p.m. Thursday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 18,484 (+179)

Deaths: 175 (+3)

Seven-day rolling average: 143 (+3)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 95,564 (+1,212)

Deaths: 1,085 (+10)

Active cases: 13,190 (+124)

Seven-day rolling average: 1,028 (+6)

Hospitalizations: 697 (-41)

United States

Confirmed cases: 7,578,203

Deaths: 212,286

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 36,337,110

Deaths: 1,058,508

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

Concerned about COVID-19?

