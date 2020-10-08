COVID-19: 1,212 new cases, 10 more deaths reported in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported 1,212 new COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths.
The statewide rolling seven-day average is 1,028 cases, and 697 remain hospitalized with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 infections statewide; 738 on Tuesday is the highest count since the pandemic began.
The death toll in the state rose to 1,085, with 95,564 cases confirmed since March.
Tulsa County reported 179 new cases to bring the county’s seven-day average to 143. Three of the recently reported deaths were patients from Tulsa County, according to the state dashboard.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.
The data below is current as of 2 p.m. Thursday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 18,484 (+179)
Deaths: 175 (+3)
Seven-day rolling average: 143 (+3)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 95,564 (+1,212)
Deaths: 1,085 (+10)
Active cases: 13,190 (+124)
Seven-day rolling average: 1,028 (+6)
Hospitalizations: 697 (-41)
United States
Confirmed cases: 7,578,203
Deaths: 212,286
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 36,337,110
Deaths: 1,058,508
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
