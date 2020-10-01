 Skip to main content
COVID-19: 1,170 new cases, four more deaths reported in Oklahoma
COVID-19: 1,170 new cases, four more deaths reported in Oklahoma

  • Updated
The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported 1,170 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths.

The statewide rolling seven-day average is 1,018 cases.

The death toll in the state rose to 1,035, with 88,369 cases confirmed since March.

Tulsa County saw 158 new cases to bring the county’s seven-day average to 142. 

Health Department officials reported 610 patients were hospitalized with suspected or confirmed infections in a survey of facilities across the state.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

The data below is current as of 11 a.m. Thursday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 17,482 (+158)

Deaths: 166 (0)

Seven-day rolling average: 142 (+5)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 88,369 (+1,170)

Deaths: 1,035 (+4)

Active cases: 12,851 (-217)

Seven-day rolling average: 1,018 (+13)

Hospitalizations: 610 (-13)

United States

Confirmed cases: 7,241,449

Deaths: 207,147

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 34,048,240

Deaths: 1,015,429

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

