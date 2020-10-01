COVID-19: 1,170 new cases, four more deaths reported in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported 1,170 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths.
The statewide rolling seven-day average is 1,018 cases.
The death toll in the state rose to 1,035, with 88,369 cases confirmed since March.
Tulsa County saw 158 new cases to bring the county’s seven-day average to 142.
Health Department officials reported 610 patients were hospitalized with suspected or confirmed infections in a survey of facilities across the state.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.
The data below is current as of 11 a.m. Thursday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 17,482 (+158)
Deaths: 166 (0)
Seven-day rolling average: 142 (+5)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 88,369 (+1,170)
Deaths: 1,035 (+4)
Active cases: 12,851 (-217)
Seven-day rolling average: 1,018 (+13)
Hospitalizations: 610 (-13)
United States
Confirmed cases: 7,241,449
Deaths: 207,147
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 34,048,240
Deaths: 1,015,429
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
