COVID-19: 1,147 new cases, 4 more coronavirus deaths reported in Oklahoma
top story

  • Updated
COVID-19 update

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,147 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths from the virus Saturday.

The death toll has risen to 850 since the pandemic began in March.

Tulsa County saw 200 new cases as of Saturday with two additional deaths bringing the county's seven-day average up to 145.6, state data indicated.

The county is now ahead of Oklahoma County for the most COVID-19 infections confirmed, 14,123. Oklahoma County has seen a higher death toll, with 165 fatal cases. 

The state's weekly epidemiology report -- measuring data from Aug. 28 through Thursday -- revealed that new COVID-19 cases rose by 12.2% from the previous week while deaths declined by 17%. Oklahoma's current positivity rate is 7.8%.

As of Friday, 518 Oklahomans were hospitalized with 208 patients in the ICU.  

Public health leaders have stated the 18-35 age group represents a growing number of cases in Oklahoma, and a White House task force reported concerns about rising cases in Oklahoma’s “major university towns.”

COVID-19 by the numbers

The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. 

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 14,123

Deaths: 139

Seven-day rolling average: 145

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 63,187 (+1,147)

Deaths: 850 (+4)

Active cases: 9,597 (+526)

Seven-day rolling average: 826 (+44)

Current hospitalizations/total: 518/5,061

United States

Confirmed cases: 6,404,397

Deaths: 192,358

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 26,931,889

Deaths: 881,190

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

