COVID-19: 1,091 new cases, 7 more deaths reported in Oklahoma
COVID-19: 1,091 new cases, 7 more deaths reported in Oklahoma

  • Updated
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,091 new COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths from the virus Tuesday.

The death toll in the state is 912 with 71,314 cases confirmed since March. Three of the fatal cases reported Tuesday were patients from Tulsa County. 

Tulsa County saw 156 new cases to bring the county’s seven-day average to 126.

The statewide rolling seven-day average is now 894, with 561 patients hospitalized with suspected or confirmed cases as of a Sept. 13 survey of facilities across the state.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The data below is current as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 15358 (+156)

Deaths: 147 (+3)

Seven-day rolling average: 126 (-7)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 71,314 (+1,091)

Deaths: 912 (+7)

Active cases: 10,409 (+98)

Seven-day rolling average: 894 (+36)

Current hospitalizations: 561 (+62)

United States

Confirmed cases: 6,559,712

Deaths: 194,761

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 29,335,771

Deaths: 929,613

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

