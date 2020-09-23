COVID-19: 1,089 new cases, 8 more deaths reported in Oklahoma

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 1,089 new COVID-19 cases and eight more fatalities.

The statewide rolling seven-day average is 1,125 cases, breaking the previous record for a third day.

The death toll in the state rose to 970, with 80,161 cases confirmed since March.

Tulsa County saw 156 new cases to bring the county’s seven-day average to 128.

Two of the recently reported deaths were patients 65 or older from Tulsa County. A patient 50-64 from Creek County died, as well as one 50-64 from McIntosh County was among new fatal cases; Delaware, Cherokee, Oklahoma and Pottawatomie counties recorded fatal cases of a patient 65 or older.

Health Department officials reported 612 patients were hospitalized with suspected or confirmed infections in a survey of facilities across the state.