COVID-19: 1,089 new cases, 8 more deaths reported in Oklahoma on Wednesday

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 1,089 new COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths.
The statewide rolling seven-day average is 1,125 cases, breaking the previous record for a third day.
The death toll in the state rose to 970, with 80,161 cases confirmed since March.
Tulsa County saw 156 new cases to bring the county’s seven-day average to 128.
Two of the recently reported deaths were patients 65 or older from Tulsa County. A patient 50-64 from Creek County died, as well as one 50-64 from McIntosh County was among new fatal cases; Delaware, Cherokee, Oklahoma and Pottawatomie counties recorded fatal cases of a patient 65 or older.
Health Department officials reported 612 patients were hospitalized with suspected or confirmed infections in a survey of facilities across the state.
In a news conference last week, Gov. Kevin Stitt pointed out that active cases are a helpful measurement of the virus’s course in the state; cases are considered active until 14 days following a positive test. With 12,412 active cases reported Wednesday, the percentage of active infections is back around 15% after hovering around 13-14% the past several weeks.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The data below is current as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 16,363 (+156)
Deaths: 155 (+2)
Active cases: 1,447 (-41)
Seven-day rolling average: 128 (+7)
Hospitalizations: 245 (-1)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 80,161 (+1,089)
Deaths: 970 (+8)
Active cases: 12,412 (-216)
Seven-day rolling average: 1,125 (+17)
Current hospitalizations: 612 (-16)
United States
Confirmed cases: 6,899,272
Deaths: 200,893
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 31,666,012
Deaths: 972,100
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
Featured video
Interactive graphic: See number of active COVID-19 cases by county
COVID-19 basics everyone needs to know as the pandemic continues
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.