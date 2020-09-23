 Skip to main content
COVID-19: 1,089 new cases, 8 more deaths reported in Oklahoma on Wednesday

COVID-19 update

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 1,089 new COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths.

The statewide rolling seven-day average is 1,125 cases, breaking the previous record for a third day.

The death toll in the state rose to 970, with 80,161 cases confirmed since March.

Tulsa County saw 156 new cases to bring the county’s seven-day average to 128.

Two of the recently reported deaths were patients 65 or older from Tulsa County. A patient 50-64 from Creek County died, as well as one 50-64 from McIntosh County was among new fatal cases; Delaware, Cherokee, Oklahoma and Pottawatomie counties recorded fatal cases of a patient 65 or older.

Health Department officials reported 612 patients were hospitalized with suspected or confirmed infections in a survey of facilities across the state.

In a news conference last week, Gov. Kevin Stitt pointed out that active cases are a helpful measurement of the virus’s course in the state; cases are considered active until 14 days following a positive test. With 12,412 active cases reported Wednesday, the percentage of active infections is back around 15% after hovering around 13-14% the past several weeks.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The data below is current as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 16,363 (+156)

Deaths: 155 (+2)

Active cases: 1,447 (-41)

Seven-day rolling average: 128 (+7)

Hospitalizations: 245 (-1)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 80,161 (+1,089)

Deaths: 970 (+8)

Active cases: 12,412 (-216)

Seven-day rolling average: 1,125 (+17)

Current hospitalizations: 612 (-16)

United States

Confirmed cases: 6,899,272

Deaths: 200,893

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 31,666,012

Deaths: 972,100

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

Tags

