COVID-19: 1,083 more cases, 7-day rolling average sets record for fourth straight day

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 1,083 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths.
The statewide rolling seven-day average is 1,132 cases, breaking the previous record for a fourth straight day.
The death toll in the state rose to 981, with 81,244 cases confirmed since March.
Tulsa County saw 124 new cases to bring the county’s seven-day average to 119.
Health Department officials reported 593 patients were hospitalized with suspected or confirmed infections in a survey of facilities across the state.
The latest data was released Thursday afternoon instead of 11 a.m. because of technical difficulties at the state health department, officials said.
In a news conference last week, Gov. Kevin Stitt pointed out that active cases are a helpful measurement of the virus’s course in the state; cases are considered active until after 14 days following a positive test. With 12,456 active cases reported Wednesday, the percentage of active infections compared to the cumulative total is 15.3% after hovering around 13-14% in the weeks prior to Stitt's comment.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The data below is current as of 11 a.m. Thursday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 16,487 (+124)
Deaths: 156 (+1)
Seven-day rolling average: 119 (-9)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 81,244 (+1,083)
Deaths: 981 (+11)
Active cases: 12,456 (+44)
Seven-day rolling average: 1,132 (+7)
United States
Confirmed cases: 6,962,333
Deaths: 202,467
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 32,048,333
Deaths: 979,454
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
