COVID-19: 1,083 more cases, 7-day rolling average sets record for fourth straight day
COVID-19: 1,083 more cases, 7-day rolling average sets record for fourth straight day

  • Updated
COVID-19 update

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 1,083 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths.

The statewide rolling seven-day average is 1,132 cases, breaking the previous record for a fourth straight day.

The death toll in the state rose to 981, with 81,244 cases confirmed since March.

Tulsa County saw 124 new cases to bring the county’s seven-day average to 119.

Health Department officials reported 593 patients were hospitalized with suspected or confirmed infections in a survey of facilities across the state.

The latest data was released Thursday afternoon instead of 11 a.m. because of technical difficulties at the state health department, officials said.

In a news conference last week, Gov. Kevin Stitt pointed out that active cases are a helpful measurement of the virus’s course in the state; cases are considered active until after 14 days following a positive test. With 12,456 active cases reported Wednesday, the percentage of active infections compared to the cumulative total is 15.3% after hovering around 13-14% in the weeks prior to Stitt's comment.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The data below is current as of 11 a.m. Thursday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 16,487 (+124)

Deaths: 156 (+1)

Seven-day rolling average: 119 (-9)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 81,244 (+1,083)

Deaths: 981 (+11)

Active cases: 12,456 (+44)

Seven-day rolling average: 1,132 (+7)

United States

Confirmed cases: 6,962,333

Deaths: 202,467

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 32,048,333

Deaths: 979,454

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

Interactive graphic: See number of active COVID-19 cases by county

See all of the Tulsa World's coverage related to the coronavirus outbreak​ at tulsaworld.com

COVID-19 basics everyone needs to know as the pandemic continues

