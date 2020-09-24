COVID-19: 1,083 more cases, 7-day rolling average sets record for fourth straight day

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 1,083 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths.

The statewide rolling seven-day average is 1,132 cases, breaking the previous record for a fourth straight day.

The death toll in the state rose to 981, with 81,244 cases confirmed since March.

Tulsa County saw 124 new cases to bring the county’s seven-day average to 119.

Health Department officials reported 593 patients were hospitalized with suspected or confirmed infections in a survey of facilities across the state.

The latest data was released Thursday afternoon instead of 11 a.m. because of technical difficulties at the state health department, officials said.

In a news conference last week, Gov. Kevin Stitt pointed out that active cases are a helpful measurement of the virus’s course in the state; cases are considered active until after 14 days following a positive test. With 12,456 active cases reported Wednesday, the percentage of active infections compared to the cumulative total is 15.3% after hovering around 13-14% in the weeks prior to Stitt's comment.