COVID-19: 1,025 new cases, 11 more deaths reported in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Monday reported 1,025 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths.

The statewide rolling seven-day average is 1,021 cases.

The death toll in the state rose to 1,018, with 86,219 cases confirmed since March.

Tulsa County saw 203 new cases to bring the county’s seven-day average to 143.

Two of the recently reported deaths were patients 65 or older from Tulsa County. Two patients 65 or older from Rogers County were also among fatal cases reported Tuesday.

Health Department officials reported 618 patients were hospitalized with suspected or confirmed infections in a survey of facilities across the state.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The data below is current as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 17,207 (+203)

Deaths: 162 (+2)

Seven-day rolling average: 143 (+4)

State of Oklahoma