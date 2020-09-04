 Skip to main content
COVID-19: 1,013 new cases, 11 more deaths reported in Oklahoma
COVID-19: 1,013 new cases, 11 more deaths reported in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,013 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths from the virus Thursday.

The death toll has risen to 846 with 62,040 cases confirmed since March. One of the recently reported deaths was a Tulsa County resident.

Tulsa County saw 181 new cases to bring the county’s seven-day average up to 140. The statewide rolling seven-day average also rose significantly, to 826.

The county is now tied with Oklahoma County for the most COVID-19 infections confirmed, 13,923. Oklahoma County has seen a higher death toll, with 163 fatal cases. One of the recently reported deaths in Oklahoma County was a man age 18-35.

Public health leaders have stated the 18-35 age group represents a growing number of cases in Oklahoma, and a White House task force reported concerns about rising cases in Oklahoma's "major university towns."

COVID-19 by the numbers

The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The data below are current as of 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 13,923

Deaths: 137

 

Seven-day rolling average: 140

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 62,040 (+1,013)

Deaths: 846 (+11)

Active cases: 9,071 (+326)

Seven-day rolling average: 826 (+44)

Current hospitalizations/total: 518/5,061

United States

Confirmed cases: 6,153,735

Deaths: 186,834

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 26,347,573

Deaths: 869,600

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

