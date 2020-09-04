COVID-19: 1,013 new cases, 11 more deaths reported in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,013 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths from the virus Thursday.
The death toll has risen to 846 with 62,040 cases confirmed since March. One of the recently reported deaths was a Tulsa County resident.
Tulsa County saw 181 new cases to bring the county’s seven-day average up to 140. The statewide rolling seven-day average also rose significantly, to 826.
The county is now tied with Oklahoma County for the most COVID-19 infections confirmed, 13,923. Oklahoma County has seen a higher death toll, with 163 fatal cases. One of the recently reported deaths in Oklahoma County was a man age 18-35.
Public health leaders have stated the 18-35 age group represents a growing number of cases in Oklahoma, and a White House task force reported concerns about rising cases in Oklahoma's "major university towns."
COVID-19 by the numbers
The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The data below are current as of 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 13,923
Deaths: 137
Seven-day rolling average: 140
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 62,040 (+1,013)
Deaths: 846 (+11)
Active cases: 9,071 (+326)
Seven-day rolling average: 826 (+44)
Current hospitalizations/total: 518/5,061
United States
Confirmed cases: 6,153,735
Deaths: 186,834
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 26,347,573
Deaths: 869,600
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
Featured video
Interactive graphic: See number of active COVID-19 cases by county
COVID-19 basics everyone needs to know as the pandemic continues
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.