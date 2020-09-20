COVID-19: 1,003 new cases, 3 more deaths in state

For the third consecutive day and fourth time since Tuesday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases.
In addition to another surge in new, confirmed infections, health officials reported three deaths related to the virus.
An additional 1, 003 cases were reported Sunday.
The death toll in the state is 946, with 76,807 cases confirmed since March. A total of 64,467 cases are considered recovered.
As of Friday, 522 patients are hospitalized with suspected or confirmed cases in a survey of facilities across the state.
The 10,901 active cases reported Saturday is an all-time high for the state.
Hospitalizations have also been cited by state and local officials as a key metric for COVID-19 response. The figure is on the decline after reaching a peak for Tulsa County residents, with 248 reported Sept. 13, although the local data reported each day often is later revised.
The state’s weekly epidemiology report indicated that cases logged from Sept. 11 through Thursday increased by 16.7%. Deaths, according to the report, also rose by 31.7% from the previous week.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The data below is current as of 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 15,975 (+70)
Deaths: 152 (0)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 75,804 (+1,003)
Deaths: 943 (+3)
United States
Confirmed cases: 6,769,370
Deaths: 199,300
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 30,828,767
Deaths: 957,959
Featured video
Interactive graphic: See number of active COVID-19 cases by county
A weekly White House task force report paints one-third of the state as experiencing high levels of spread, while the governor’s weekly alert system depicts moderate risk or less across the entirety of Oklahoma.
The state's rate of new weekly cases was 142 per 100,000 people, nearly doubling the U.S. average of 74 per 100,000 people. Its test positivity was at 10%, which is more than double the national average of 4.8%.