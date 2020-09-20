COVID-19: 1,003 new cases, 3 more deaths in state

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the third consecutive day and fourth time since Tuesday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases.

In addition to another surge in new, confirmed infections, health officials reported three deaths related to the virus.

An additional 1, 003 cases were reported Sunday.

The death toll in the state is 946, with 76,807 cases confirmed since March. A total of 64,467 cases are considered recovered.

As of Friday, 522 patients are hospitalized with suspected or confirmed cases in a survey of facilities across the state.

The 10,901 active cases reported Saturday is an all-time high for the state.

Hospitalizations have also been cited by state and local officials as a key metric for COVID-19 response. The figure is on the decline after reaching a peak for Tulsa County residents, with 248 reported Sept. 13, although the local data reported each day often is later revised.