COVID-19: 1,003 new cases, 3 more deaths in state
  • Updated
For the third consecutive day and fourth time since Tuesday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases.

In addition to another surge in new, confirmed infections, health officials reported three deaths related to the virus.

An additional 1, 003 cases were reported Sunday.

The death toll in the state is 946, with 76,807 cases confirmed since March. A total of 64,467 cases are considered recovered.

As of Friday, 522 patients are hospitalized with suspected or confirmed cases in a survey of facilities across the state.

The 10,901 active cases reported Saturday is an all-time high for the state.

Hospitalizations have also been cited by state and local officials as a key metric for COVID-19 response. The figure is on the decline after reaching a peak for Tulsa County residents, with 248 reported Sept. 13, although the local data reported each day often is later revised.

The state’s weekly epidemiology report indicated that cases logged from Sept. 11 through Thursday increased by 16.7%. Deaths, according to the report, also rose by 31.7% from the previous week.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The data below is current as of 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 15,975 (+70)

Deaths: 152 (0)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 75,804 (+1,003)

Deaths: 943 (+3)

United States

Confirmed cases: 6,769,370

Deaths: 199,300

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 30,828,767

Deaths: 957,959

Interactive graphic: See number of active COVID-19 cases by county

See all of the Tulsa World's coverage related to the coronavirus outbreak​ at tulsaworld.com

COVID-19 basics everyone needs to know as the pandemic continues

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University

of Medicine

