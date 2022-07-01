Court sets six execution dates for Oklahoma death row inmates

Oklahoma County killer James Allen Coddington is set to due Aug. 25. Coddington was sentenced to die for the 1997 killing of Albert Hale.
Oklahoma County killer Richard Eugene Glossip is set to die Sept. 22. Glossip was twice sentenced to death for the 1997 murder of Barry Van Treese, who owned the Oklahoma City hotel where Glossip worked as a resident manager.
Rogers County killer Benjamin Robert Cole is set to die Oct. 20 for the 2002 murder of his 9-month-old daughter Brianna Cole.
Oklahoma County killer Richard Fairchild is set to die Nov. 17 for the 1993 beating of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son, Adam Broomhall, in Del City.
Tulsa County killer John Fitzgerald Hanson is set to die Dec. 15 for the 1999 murder of retired Tulsa banker Mary Bowles.
Creek County killer Scott James Eizember is set to die Jan. 12. He was convicted in 2005 of murdering A.J. Cantrell and Patsy Cantrell in their Depew home. He was sentenced to 150 years for of the death of Patsy Cantrell and death for the murder of A.J. Cantrell.
“The earliest of these murders was committed in 1993 and the most recent was in 2003,” Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor said in a statement Friday. “The family members of these loved ones have waited decades for justice.
“They are courageous and inspiring in their continued expression of love for the ones they lost. My office stands beside them as they take this next step in the journey that the murderers forced upon them.”
The death penalty is carried out by lethal injection at Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.
Death row in Oklahoma: Execution dates set for Richard Glossip, five others
Richard Glossip
Scott Eizember
James Coddington
John Fitzgerald Hanson
Benjamin Cole
Richard Fairchild
Oklahoma corrections director on execution: 'Not pleasant to watch, but ... not inhumane'
Wade Lay
Anthony Sanchez
Alfred Mitchell
Marlon Harmon
Carlos Cuesta-Rodriguez
Emmanuel Littlejohn
James Pavatt
James Ryder
Jemaine Cannon
Kendrick Simpson
Kevin Underwood
Michael Smith
Phillip Hancock
Raymond Johnson
Richard Rojem
Ricky Malone
Termane Wood
Wendell Grissom
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
This is the first statewide election since redistricting, so "it is important for voters to confirm where their polling place is before they head to the polls,” Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax said.
Records show independent expenditures for Cindy Bird's Republican primary opponent, Steven McQuillen, of more than $280,000. In addition, at least three statewide mailers, each of which could cost as much as $100,000, have gone out supporting McQuillen or opposing Byrd.