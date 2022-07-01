Court sets six execution dates for Oklahoma death row inmates

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Friday set execution dates for six death row inmates.

The action comes after the inmates exhausted their appeals and a lengthy challenge to the state’s death penalty protocols.

Oklahoma County killer James Allen Coddington is set to due Aug. 25. Coddington was sentenced to die for the 1997 killing of Albert Hale.

Oklahoma County killer Richard Eugene Glossip is set to die Sept. 22. Glossip was twice sentenced to death for the 1997 murder of Barry Van Treese, who owned the Oklahoma City hotel where Glossip worked as a resident manager.

Rogers County killer Benjamin Robert Cole is set to die Oct. 20 for the 2002 murder of his 9-month-old daughter Brianna Cole.

Oklahoma County killer Richard Fairchild is set to die Nov. 17 for the 1993 beating of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son, Adam Broomhall, in Del City.

Tulsa County killer John Fitzgerald Hanson is set to die Dec. 15 for the 1999 murder of retired Tulsa banker Mary Bowles.

Creek County killer Scott James Eizember is set to die Jan. 12. He was convicted in 2005 of murdering A.J. Cantrell and Patsy Cantrell in their Depew home. He was sentenced to 150 years for of the death of Patsy Cantrell and death for the murder of A.J. Cantrell.

“The earliest of these murders was committed in 1993 and the most recent was in 2003,” Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor said in a statement Friday. “The family members of these loved ones have waited decades for justice.

“They are courageous and inspiring in their continued expression of love for the ones they lost. My office stands beside them as they take this next step in the journey that the murderers forced upon them.”

The death penalty is carried out by lethal injection at Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.​

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.