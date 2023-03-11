Dale Denwalt
The Oklahoman
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt is pushing President Joe Biden’s administration to help lure “Project Connect” to Oklahoma, using the code name for an initiative widely believed to be a new Volkswagen electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned the Fed could accelerate rate hikes if evidence continues to point to high inflation.
Timeline: Canoo electric vehicle startup, from 2017 to Oklahoma's investment and beyond
February 2020
February 2020: Canoo announces a partnership with Hyundai/Kia to build electric vehicles with Canoo technology.
Courtesy image
August 2020
August 2020: Canoo goes public in a reverse merger with Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission launches a fact-finding investigation amid a wave of EV startups generating funds through SPACs. Tony Aquila is brought in as Canoo's executive chairman; Kranz is removed from Canoo's board of directors.
Aquila is pictured March 25, 2022, at MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor, Oklahoma.
Tulsa World file
December-January 2020
December-January 2020: Just before the first Christmas of the pandemic, Canoo unveils its first multipurpose delivery vehicle. Customers can pre-order the EV (about $33,000) for a refundable deposit of $100 per vehicle. One month later, Canoo co-founder Phil Weicker parts ways with the company after serving as powertrain lead engineer.
Courtesy
March 2021
March 2021: Tony Aquila, then chief executive, announces a shift from the microbus-type vehicle to a truck-like EV for commercial fleets, without mentioning Canoo's Hyundai partnership. Canoo's chief financial officer resigns.
Tulsa World file
May 2021
May 2021: Canoo unveils pricing for its Lifestyle Vehicle, $34,750 to $49,950. NASDAQ investors are warned to "proceed with the understanding that the business' outlook remains speculative and its stock is a risky play." Canoo's push to add engineers results in a tally of 544 employees.
Tulsa World file
June 17, 2021
June 2021: Canoo CEO Tony Aquila announces a $400 million "mega microfactory" in Pryor to create 2,000 jobs at MidAmerica Industrial Park. MAIP plans a new entrance from Oklahoma 412B and further infrastructure upgrades to accommodate Canoo, said to still be trying to raise "a little bit of capital."
Tulsa World file
October 2021
October 2021: Canoo announces Panasonic will supply batteries for its lifestyle vehicle.
Tulsa World file
November 2021
November 2021: Canoo announces it will relocate corporate headquarters to Bentonville, Arkansas.
Pictured: A test and demo vehicle offers rides March 25, 2022, at MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor, Oklahoma.
Tulsa World file
February 2022
February 2022: Dirt work begins on Canoo's MAIP site. Oklahoma's Quick Action Closing Fund pledge to Canoo is reportedly $15 million, surpassing all previous state incentives for other companies.
Pictured: MidAmerica Industrial Park CEO Dave Stewart shows the area where Canoo plans its Pryor plant in Oklahoma.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World file
March 2022
March 2022: At an event to show off its lifestyle, pickup truck and multipurpose delivery vehicles, Canoo says 14,000 EVs are on preorder.
Tulsa World file
May 10, 2022
May 2022: Canoo said it has built 39 Gamma vans as of March 31, with 17,500 EV pre-orders. First-quarter losses are reported at $125.4 million with “substantial doubt” on Canoo's ability to move forward as a company in Oklahoma and Arkansas. Canoo sues one of its initial Hong Kong investors, DD Global Holdings, to recoup $61 million on allegations the foreign firm wrongfully benefited from selling Canoo shares.
Pictured: CEO Tony Aquila at MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor on March 25, 2022.
Tulsa World file
July 2022
July 2022: Retail giant Walmart has signed an agreement with electric vehicle start-up Canoo to purchase 4,500 all-electric delivery vehicles to support Walmart's e-commerce business.
Courtesy photo
November 2022
November 2022: Canoo announces it will build an electric vehicle battery module campus at Mid-America Industrial Park in Pryor. "The location (of the battery facility) has been strategically selected due to its proximity to our battery cell partner Panasonic and our future mega-microfactory," CEO Tony Aquila said. "In addition, we will be the first EV company to produce our battery modules with hydro power from the Grand River Dam Authority." In July, Panasonic Energy announced that it will invest $4 billion in an EV battery factory in De Soto, Kansas, to supply high-capacity batteries for Tesla. Canoo had previously announced Panasonic as its battery cell provider.
Courtesy
Deadlines
June 2023: Canoo scheduled to deliver three vehicles per NASA contract. July 1, 2026: Canoo's Pryor plant scheduled completion date, per Oklahoma's incentive agreement
Pictured: A Canoo employee and tester at MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor on March 25, 2022.
Tulsa World file
Citations
Citations
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World file
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!