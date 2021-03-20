 Skip to main content
Could Oklahoma see a spring break COVID-19 surge?
Could Oklahoma see a spring break COVID-19 surge?

OKLAHOMA CITY — Health officials are keeping a close eye on Oklahoma’s COVID-19 cases in case of a possible surge after spring break.

Several factors make it hard to say whether Oklahomans should expect to see an increase in cases after spring break, said Dr. Dale Bratzler, the University of Oklahoma’s chief COVID officer.

“There’s just a lot of unknowns,” he said. “Will the variant strains start infecting people? How many people have had COVID before, and what level of immunity do they have?”

Oklahoma’s coronavirus cases and hospitalizations have declined sharply since record highs in January, but some states across the U.S. have seen rising case numbers in recent weeks, which could be of concern if people travel over spring break, Bratzler said.

Concerned about COVID-19?

