Corrections Department sued over alleged Open Records Act violations related to executions

At the request of Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has set seven execution dates.

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board earlier this month declined to recommend that Gov. Kevin Stitt grant clemency to John Marion Grant.

Grant was convicted of killing prison worker Gay Carter in Osage County. She was stabbed 16 times.

Grant is set to die by lethal injection on Oct. 28 at Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

According to the lawsuit, Hodara requested a number of records, including those that are required to be kept under state and federal law.

“The requested records included drug inventories or logs, records containing drug expiration dates, documents related to the quality testing of drugs, as well as documents and correspondence related to the purchase of the drugs,” according to the lawsuit.

The Department of Corrections told Hodara there were no documents responsive to his request, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit said the agency has a history of refusing to search for and produce records to Hodara which are subject to the Open Records Act.